Soulja Boy Confirms Verzuz Showdown With Bow Wow

Soulja Boy and Bow Wow
By: Kershaw St. JawnsonCategory: News

The two rappers who have been famous since they were kids, are reportedly ready to go head-to-head in an upcoming Verzuz battle.

You knew it was coming…Bow Wow and Soulja Boy will go head to head in a Verzuz competition to prove once and for all who had more pull over millennial girls (and boys … safe space … no judgment) in the 2000s.

Soulja Boy dropped the news on his Twitter on Saturday, May 22, around 9:30 AM.

“Soulja Boy vs Bow wow #verzuz it’s official”

 

And immediately, it was 2007 all over again.

The rapper, known for his antics and domestic abuse allegations as well as his most recently #1 hit “She Make It Clap,” popped out with his Billboard Hot 100 #1 single “Crank That,” redefining music distribution and promotion for a generation.

Bow Wow, who is a little bit older, was crowned Mr. 106 & Park (years before joining as the host) because his songs would be featured on their charts over and over again since he debuted in 2000 with his hit song “Bounce with Me” featuring Xscape.

While Bow Wow did not make the announcement, a few days ago he hinted to a throwback.

“Polishing off the iced out mickey mouse chain…. enough chatter”

Fans are losing their minds, even as some thought it would be a showdown between Bow Wow and Lil’ Romeo, both of who have starred on Growing Up Hip Hop on WeTV.

 

 

 

 

Soulja Boy has gotten some of this reality tv money too. He has started on both Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood and Marriage Boot Camp. To be fair, while Soulja Boy is in the news now for domestic violence, Bow Wow was in the news a few years ago for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend
also.