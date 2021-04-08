Soulja Boy Declares He’s Doing Better Than Major-Label Rappers After “She Make It Clap” Goes Viral

(AllHipHop News)
Soulja Boy kept his name in the headlines over the last several weeks by publicly feuding with WWE superstar Randy Orton. It appears he is now turning his attention back to his music career.
Big Draco dropped the “She Make It Clap” single on March 12. The track has since gone viral on TikTok with over 1.2 million videos on the platform using Soulja Boy’s track.
The Atlanta-raised rhymer bragged about the virality of “She Make It Clap” to his social media followers. SB took to Twitter to declare that he is more successful as an independent artist than some rappers signed to major-label deals.
“N##### wasn’t saying stay independent last month! What’s the difference now!!!!” tweeted Soulja. “F### that s###. I’m finna sign and take over the whole industry again that’s what they scared of can’t hold me back it’s up and stuck watch this!!”
He added, “My song is doing better than rappers on a major level with marketing budgets let that sink in… I really freestyled ‘She Make It Clap’ on Twitch then dropped it as a real song and it went viral, #1 on TikTok, and I got like 5 deals from it. I’m goated bro, no kizzy.”
Of course, Soulja Boy felt the need to take a shot at his haters. On Wednesday, the 30-year-old Twitch streamer tweeted, “All my opps went out sad. I don’t think I got no more left [man shrugging emoji]. Checkmate b####.”
