Soulja Boy Declares His Innocence After Ruling Grants Hundreds Of Thousands More In Civil Case

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Soulja Boy thinks the jury played an unfair role in the case, according to his statement.

Soulja Boy has declared his innocence following the ruling in his Jane Doe civil lawsuit trial.

On Friday (April 11), a jury verdict assessed nine claims against the “Crank That” rapper stemming from a 2021 complaint filed by a former employee of his who accused him of rape, assault and more. Per the jury verdict, Soulja Boy must pay $4,000,000 in compensatory damages to the plaintiff as well as an additional $250,000 in punitive damages.

Jury verdict against Soulja Boy addressed 9 claims.



Compensatory damages are just about $4 million.



Punitive damages are $250,000



All the details are in my article:



“Jury orders Soulja Boy to pay $4 million in blunt roller's sexual battery lawsuit”https://t.co/jr8fm8vHCs pic.twitter.com/LM762LNSvx — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) April 11, 2025

Soulja Boy addressed the public outside of a courthouse in Santa Monica with a statement expressing frustration and disbelief in the legal system’s handling of the case.

“Today, I stand before you deeply disappointed in the verdict delivered in my case,” Soulja Boy began, reiterating the opening of his message. “I firmly believe that the decision made in court was not based on facts or substantial evidence but rather on factors that were outside of my control.”

He went on to criticize the role of the jury and their absence during the events in question, implying that their detachment from the facts contributed to an unjust result.

“The truth was overshadowed by the involvement of individuals, such as the jury, who were not present during the events in question and I feel like the system allowed external influence to shape the outcome,” he said.

Soulja Boy also took issue with the anonymity granted to the accusers, suggesting it compromised the fairness of the process.

“The use of Jane Doe as the identity of the accusers raises serious concerns about fairness,” he said. “Keeping these individuals anonymous while I’m forced to face public scrutiny creates an unequal playing field.”

According to Soulja Boy, the civil case was motivated by financial interests.

“This case was never about justice. It was about money and personal gain, and I will not let that stand,” he said. “I am committed to filing an appeal and fighting for the truth to be revealed.”

Ending his statement on a determined note, he affirmed his commitment to clearing his name

“I will continue to stand by my decision and believe that I did not commit the crimes I’m accused of,” he said. “Thank you to everyone who has supported me during this time. I promise that I will fight until the end to clear my name and expose the truth.”

According to legal affairs reporter Meghann Cuniff, civil judgements in the state of California are valid for 10 years. The plaintiff’s lawyers reportedly said they will pursue Soulja Boy for the next 20 years if he doesn’t pay the ruling in full.

”We’re gonna be going after him and his assets,” the lawyer said. “Whether he’s on tour, whether he’s doing TikTok live.“