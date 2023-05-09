Soulja Boy Disses Lil Durk And NBA Youngboy: Tells Them To “Unrelease” Their Albums

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Soulja Boy took aim at Lil Durk and NBA YoungBoy after they announced plans to drop projects on the same day as the “Crank That” rapper.

Soulja Boy entered the beef between Lil Durk and NBA YoungBoy.

The “Crank That” creator blasted Lil Durk and NBA YoungBoy in an Instagram Live video. Soulja Boy was upset because the feuding rappers plan to release new projects on Friday (May 12), which is the same day Draco’s album drops.

“Y’all n##### cap as f###,” Soulja Boy said. “Get the f### on, man. N##### ain’t trying to hear that s###. Y’all n##### crying and s### on the track. Talking all this weird s###. Stop playing. Nobody trying to hear that s###. Drop that s### next month. Matter of fact, don’t even drop that s###. Unrelease that s###. Take that s### off iTunes. Y’all n##### in the way.”

Soulja Boy accused Lil Durk and NBA YoungBoy of clout chasing. The outspoken artist urged Lil Durk and NBA YoungBoy to fight instead of trading disses.

“Stop all that back-and-forth sneak dissing s###, n####,” Soulja Boy said. “Go get in a room and go scrap, n####. Y’all ain’t gon’ do that though, right? Y’all n##### could’ve been fought.”

Soulja Boy also claimed his album will sell more copies than Lil Durk and NBA YoungBoy’s projects combined.

“I’m finna outsell Lil Durk and YoungBoy at the same time,” he said. “Add Lil Durk’s album sales and add YB’s album sales, add ‘em together. I’m finna outsell both of them n##### at the same time … Y’all n##### only trying to drop ‘cause y’all seen me drop, n####.”

Watch the Instagram Live rant below.