Soulja Boy Excoriates Lil Yachty Over Twitch Claim; Faces Ex-GF’s Financial Pressure

Soulja Boy, who owes six-figure damages to his ex-girlfriend, was upset with Lil Yachty for claiming to be the first rapper on Twitch.

Lil Yachty annoyed Soulja Boy by claiming to be the first rapper to stream on Twitch. Soulja Boy roasted Lil Yachty on Instagram Live, taking time to rant online while he still needed to pay his ex-girlfriend Kayla Myers a significant amount of money from a lawsuit.

“Don’t get on here talking ‘bout you the first rapper to stream, bruh,” Soulja Boy said. “You disrespecting me, bruh. Stupid ass n####. I been streaming on Twitch when it was called Justin.tv. You was still in middle school. You wasn’t in the rap game yet. Shut the f### up!”

Soulja Boy added, “You getting on my f###### nerves. You don’t wanna get on my nerves, bruh. Stay in yo little lane. Go hang out with Drake. Y’all got paint y’all toenails and s###, paint y’all fingernails. Do all that little weird s### and stay the f### over there, bruh. Don’t get to talking ‘bout you was the first rapper to do s### … Shut yo dumb ass up. Stop lying on the m############ internet to all these blogs and s###.”

The Twitch beef seemed like a minor inconvenience compared to the six-figure debt owed to Soulja Boy’s ex-girlfriend, who successfully sued him for assault. According to Radar Online, Myers demanded to see his bank statements at an upcoming court hearing scheduled for December.

A judge previously granted Myers’ request to seize Soulja Boy’s property to collect her award in the civil case. More recently, she sought access to his music royalties and Twitch income until he paid off the judgment.