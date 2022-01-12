Soulja Boy Fans React To OnlyFans “Nude Leak”

Soulja Boy recently joined the paid subscription service and now explicit photos have emerged said to have been leaked from OnlyFans.

Soulja Boy is trending on Twitter after explicit photos of the rapper leaked online on Tuesday (Jan. 11).

The “Crank That” hitmaker revealed to his fans that he is taking his talents to OnlyFans and shared a link to his page.

He was promptly roasted in the comments for the $9.99 subscription fee.

One tweeted, “if i pay 9.99 you better f### me through the phone or sum.”

However, Soulja Boy is having the last laugh after he became a trending topic after photos of “Big Draco” leaked online.

The Neighbourhood Talk shared an image that while, technically, “safe for work,” left little to the imagination.

On the other hand, the images that elevated the “”Rick & Morty” rapper to trending status were not, as the rapper posed without underwear, letting it all hang out.

The explicit images are said to be leaked from Soulja Boy’s OnlyFans posted online by subscribers. Rather than being mad that the images were exposed, he began retweeting the crazy reactions to the photos.

Soulja Boy Fans React

“They don’t call souljaboy big draco for nothing 😫😫 that man blessed 😭.”

“Got damn Soulja boy,” wrote one user.

Another spoke to his nickname, “Know wonder why Soulja boy named big Draco.”

One fan spun one of his lyrics back on him asking him to, “Kiss me thru the phone.”

One response suggested Soulja is entitled to behave the way he does, “Lmaoooo after I seen that picture Soulja boy got every reason to act how he do.”

Despite his recent OnlyFans success, Soulja Boy revealed he has a new docuseries with Revolt TV coming out in October and is “an actor now.”

“Being Draco, new TV show January 21, 2022, we going into the year with all positive energy, you know what I’m saying? I ain’t got no beef with nobody. I ain’t got no smoke, no problems, no nothin’. All I’m doing is TV show and movies, I’m a actor now.”