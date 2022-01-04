Soulja Boy Turns His Attention Towards New TV Show & Away From Beef

“We’re going into the year with all positive energy.”

Throughout his three-decade career, Soulja Boy has had issues with Ice-T, Bow Wow, Drake, Tyga, Chris Brown, Chief Keef, Kanye West, Shia LaBeouf, Randy Orton, Twitch, and many others. The entertainer born DeAndre Cortez Way says he is now ready to leave the beefing in the past.

“2022, my new TV show [is] coming out [on] January 21 [on] Revolt TV. Shout out to P. Diddy,” said the 31-year-old recording artist/reality television star in an Instagram Live video.

He continued, “Being Draco new TV show – January 21. 2022, we’re going into the year with all positive energy. I ain’t got no beef with nobody. I ain’t got no smoke, no problems, no nothing. All I’m doing is TV shows and movies. I’m an actor now.”

The DeAndre Way album creator is still working on music as well. Following the release of multiple projects like Big Draco and Big Draco 2 in 2021, Soulja Boy is preparing to release more content in 2022 as well.

Additionally, Soulja Boy has been promoting his Big Draco NFT collection. The “Crank That” and “Kiss Me Thru the Phone” hitmaker is selling the non-fungible tokens on the OpenSea marketplace.