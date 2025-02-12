Soulja Boy & Marlon Wayans Feud Escalates With Explosive Exchange 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Soulja Boy and Marlon Wayans are escalating their feud, exchanging insults and even threats after the “Crank That” rapper fired back at the comedian’s comments about his appearance at a Donald Trump-related crypto ball.

After trending jabs online, Soulja hoped on Instagram Live to address Wayans, warning him, “Don’t never say my name.”

He continued slamming Wayns for mentioning him and calling out his move, White Chicks. “I ain’t mad at none of that s###. I’m just stating facts, n####,” he added. “Don’t never get on no platform talking about me, n#### you know how much work I put in this s###? You ever seen me dress up like a white b####?”

However, despite insisting he wasn’t upset, Soulja Boy quickly flipped and tore into Marlon Wayans.

“Matter of fact got some s### to say. You try to talk about me because you think I performed for the president,” he said. “Meanwhile you dressed up like a whole white b####.”

He continued ranting before warning Wayans, “I’ll smack the f### out your ass.”

Soulja Boy & Marlon Wayans Trade Shots On Twitter

The war of words continued on X (Twitter), with Soulja Boy repeating his threats.

“Ain’t this u f#####?” Soulja wrote alongside a screenshot from White Chicks. “White man could never make me dress up like a white b####. Ur career ended when u did this. Get off my dick Uncle Tom ass n####.”

Wayans returns with an image of his own, taunting Soulja with, “Lookin’ like you give up anything for some meth.”

When Wayans showed DMs from the rapper asking multiple times to “put me in a movie,” Soulja returned with a message from the actor asking him to share a promo for his movie NAKED.

“Oh that’s from when you semi relevant,” Wayans replied. “Before you was dead dead.”

Check out the rest of their explosive exchange below.