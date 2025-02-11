Marlon Wayans Fires Back At Soulja Boy In Explosive Twitter Exchange 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Marlon Wayans responded to Soulja Boy’s unexpected online attack, sparking a fiery exchange of insults and accusations.

Marlon Wayans isn’t holding back, firing back at Soulja Boy after the rapper took shots at him online—seemingly out of nowhere.

On Monday night (February 10), Big Draco took to X (Twitter) to call out the comedian, sparking speculation about the sudden feud. Soulja Boy didn’t mince his words, tearing into Wayans and accusing him of selling his soul.

“Marlon Wayans you a b#### and u not funny,” he began. “Shut up n#### keep selling ur soul and sucking the higher up d####.”

Fans in the replies had no idea why Soulja Boy called out Marlon Wayans. However, Wayans quickly responded, flaming the “Crank That” hitmaker in a pair of tweets.

“Says the coon that jumped over the moon,” he replied. “You molested lil boy. Go sit your lil ass down on some uncle lap and s###.”

Marlon Wayans Reacts To Soulja Boy’s Inauguration Performance

While it’s unclear exactly what sparked Soulja Boy’s rage, Marlon Wayans recently commented on his performance at a Crypto Ball celebrating Donald Trump’s inauguration.

“I mean Soulja, he been canceled,” Wayans said during an appearance on 101.1 The Wiz. “Soulja Boy better go and get that check.”

The Don’t Be a Menace actor also speculated that Soulja Boy may not have realized the event was in Trump’s honor until it was too late for him to back out.

Alternatively, Soulja Boy may have been upset by Marlon Wayans supporting Drake following Kendrick Lamar’s explosive Super Bowl performance.

While Wayans tweeted, “Damn, I gotta call and check on my n#### Drake” after the event, Soulja showed no such sympathy, bluntly posting, “You a b#### @Drake.”

Meanwhile, although Soulja Boy has a new album to promote, he appears to be more focused on Twitter rants. In addition to calling out Wayans, Soulja also blasted Bhad Bhabie, who he recently threatened to sue, and nemesis Blueface.