Soulja Boy Reacts To Kandi Burruss’s Hilarious Impersonation Of His Viral Interview 

Kandi Burruss shared a flawless impersonation skit of Soulja Boy recounting the time he shot at home invaders.

Soulja Boy has racked up another first, although this time, the accolade comes courtesy of Kandi Burruss.

The Real Housewife is continuing her series of funny spoof videos with a send-up of a viral Soulja Boy interview. In her latest skit, Kandi delivered a flawless impersonation of the “Crank That” hitmaker during his interview with 2016 VLAD TV.

On Wednesday (Dec. 28), Kandi took to Instagram to share the hilarious re-enactment of Big Draco’s interview, where he recounts shooting home invaders. Not only did Kandi have the rapper’s outfit and accessories down to a t, but she also perfectly captured the Soulja boy mannerisms.

Her glossy locks were covered by a bald fade wig, while her neck dripped with ice. She even wore a fake grill for the spot-on impression.

“Soulja Boy Tell ‘Em! You know Big Draco had to be the first male rapper that I spoofed,” Kandi captioned the video.

Check out the Xscape singer in the clip below, followed by the section of the interview she spoofed.

Kandi Burruss also shared a behind-the-scenes clip showing how she and her team created the perfect Soulja Boy look.

“If I were a boy…. I would be Big Draco for a day! 🤣🤣🤣,” she wrote before thanking her glam squad for the transformation.

Soulja Boy saw the funny side and took to the comments section to share a series of crying-with-laughter emojis before sharing the clip on his Instagram Story.

Elsewhere in the comments section, Nelly showed some love writing, “Flammmmmmes …. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 yo u killed dat Shyt ..!!” Lil Jon was equally impressed, adding, “U GETTING 2 GOOD WITH THIS SHI 🤣🤣🤣”