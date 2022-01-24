50 Cent & Soulja Boy Disagree Over Who Did “Money Challenge” First

50 Cent and Soulja Boy both posted their receipts on social media, but who was really the first to do the money challenge?

50 Cent and Soulja Boy have entered the money challenge that swept the internet this weekend.

People all over social media have been using banknotes to spell out various words and phrases. However, according to both 50 Cent and Soulja Boy, they did it first!

The “Crank Dat” rapper shared an image of the video for “Stacks on Deck” which opens with Soulja Boy spelling out phrases in cash. He noted in the caption, ”I was the first to do it ☝🏾😂😂”

The G Unit rapper took a different approach, praising the new versions of the money challenge and claiming to originate the craze. He took to Instagram to share an old post of himself sitting on the floor with the word “BROKE” spelled out in notes.

“👀when i look back at some of the s### that i did, I be bugging out. 😆,” 50 Cent wrote in the caption. “I see all these new versions i like all of them. 🤷🏽‍♂️ @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi.”

Although Soulja Boy claimed he “was the first to do it” eagle-eyed 50 Cent fans were quick to dispute that fact.

Fiddy’s post dates back to October 2015, while Soulja Boy’s music video came out in March 2016. So, this time perhaps he wasn’t the first to do it after all!

Meanwhile, 50 Cent was concerned with chasing Teairra Mari On Thursday (Jan. 20) for the $50.000 she still owes him from their 2018 revenge porn lawsuit.

Elsewhere last week it was revealed The “Get Rich Or Die Tryin’” hitmaker is teaming up with Mona Scott-Young for a new show called Hip Hop Homicides.