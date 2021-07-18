Soulja Boy Agrees To Terms Of Restraining Order In Sexual Assault/Battery Battle

Soulja Boy must stay 100 yards away from a Jane Doe who claims he beat her up and pushed her out of his car during a domestic dispute!

After having a successful Verzuz competition against Bow Wow and a huge TikTok hit (in 2021), Atlanta rapper Soulja Boy is back in the news.

According to TMZ, the “Pretty Boy Swag” rapper, one who undeniably changed the way the music is consumed and distributed in the modern era, has agreed to keep his distance from one of the former girlfriends accusing him of sexual assault and battery.

Back in January, AllHipHop.com reported that the alleged victim filed for a restraining order. However, neither party followed through in court for its execution before a judge.

Relying on their legal representation, the two came to an agreement that for the next three years the chart-topping rapper and producer will have paperwork on him.

The three-year restraining order will require him to keep 50 to 100 yards away from the young lady.

The young lady, who is known as a Jane Doe, alleges that Big Drako hired him to be his assistant in December 2018.

After a while, he sent her unsolicited explicit pictures, got into a romantic relationship with her, started abusing her, and raped her multiple times.

Her breaking point was an altercation that involved him allegedly pushing her out of a vehicle and making her walk the remaining five miles to her destination.

She further claims that the “Crank That” artist apologized by shooting her a grand as an expression of his “remorse.”*