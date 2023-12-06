Soulja Boy Shops For New Baby Mama Via Social Media: “Hit The DM If You’re Interested”  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

After welcoming a son last year, Soulja Boy is ready to have another child, and he’s using social media to find his next baby mama.

Soulja Boy is known for claiming all sorts of Hip-Hop firsts, but will he be the first rapper to successfully recruit a baby mama via a request on his Instagram Stories?

The “Crank That” hitmaker welcomed his first child last year, and now he’s ready to have another. However, rather than meeting someone the old-fashioned way, Soulja Boy announced he’s on a quest to find the future mother of his child.

He’s not using dating apps, trying to get a friend to hook him up or even meeting other singletons at a mixer. Soulja Boy is seeking a new baby mama via his Instagram Story.

“I’M READY TO HAVE ANOTHER KID,” he wrote before telling potential mates how to get in touch. “Hit the DM if you’re interested.”

Last March, Soulja Boy surprised fans by announcing he was expecting a child with girlfriend Jackilyn Martinez. He shared the news alongside videos and photos from a gender reveal.

However, a month later, a woman claiming to be Soulja Boy’s longtime girlfriend said she was blindsided by the news. In an interview with the Daily Mail, Aliyah Hanes claimed she was “heartbroken” by the announcement.”

Haynes said she had been in an on-off relationship with the rapper for over a decade. Furthermore, she claimed she spent the night with Soulja Boy a few days before the gender reveal and thought they had a “future” together.

“When I saw it, I was devastated, I dropped my phone,” she stated. “My heart dropped into my stomach, I fell over and started crying.”