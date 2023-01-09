Soulja Boy Slams Rap World For Lack Of Megan Thee Stallion Support, Threatens Tory Lanez 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Soulja Boy blasted the rap community for defending Tory Lanez, who he called a “b**ch” before threatening to beat him up.

Soulja Boy is speaking up for Megan Thee Stallion, claiming he’s the only one in the rap world doing so while blasting Tory Lanez for shooting the Houston rapper.

The Atlanta rapper also branded Lanez “a b####,” during his tirade on Instagram Live.

“Yall n##### out here shooting b###### and aint nobody gone say nothing? I’m the only n#### in the whole rap game that’s gonna say something? Ok, cool,” Soulja Boy began.

He then turned his attention to Tory Lanez, calling him a “b####” while blasting those who supported him.

“Well, Tory Lanez you a b####. “You a b#### n#### on me,” Big Draco continued. “Yall watched this n#### shoot this b#### and everybody said, ‘He ain’t do it.’ Man, f### yall lame ass n#####.”

Soulja Boy doubled down in a second video, calling Tory Lanez “trash,’ and threatening to beat him up.

“You want to shoot b###### in the feet n####? Yous a p#### n####,” he continued. “And when you get from jail n#### you know where I’m at. You got a problem n#### I’ll beat your b#### ass n####. Don’t never rap over none of my beats, don’t never freestyle over none of my beats. You trash n####,” he said before adding, “your music trash. Your career trash. Your whole life trash.” Check out his comments below.

Soulja Boy Threatens To Put Hands On Tory Lanez

This isn’t the first time the “Sneaky Link 2.0” rapper threatened violence towards the Canadian for harming Megan thee Stallion.

“N##### will smack the hairline off Tory Lanez,” he tweeted in April 2021. “Dude a whole goofy shooting b###### and s### cap ASS n####.” However, at the time, the now-convicted felon had not been to trial. Soulja Boy deleted the post after speaking to Tory Lanez, explaining they settled the “misunderstanding.”

Just got off the phone wit @torylanez y’all chill we good on gang. Misunderstanding. — Soulja Boy (Draco) (@souljaboy) April 8, 2021

Meanwhile, Tory Lanez recently hired Suge Knight’s lawyer ahead of a hearing on Tuesday, Jan. 10, as reported by AllHipHop.com. He faces up to 22 years in prison and deportation to Canada when sentenced later this month.