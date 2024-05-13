Soulja Boy Threatens To “Swing On” 21 Savage After Dissing Metro Boomin’s Deceased Mom

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Big Draco claims he’s ready to get physical with the Slaughter Gang leader.

The beef between Soulja Boy and 21 Savage continues to heat up. The two Atlanta-based recording artists have been sending shots at each other on social media.

Soulja Boy’s ongoing feud with 21 Savage began after he called out Savage’s longtime production partner, Metro Boomin. That disrespect directed at the St. Louis-bred beatmaker turned extremely personal.

“You sacrificed your own mom @MetroBoomin you a puppet,” Soulja Boy tweeted on Mother’s Day (May 12). The Big Draco 3 album creator also wrote, “Dig that n#### mama up and throw her back in that b####.” Metro Boomin’s stepfather reportedly killed his mother in 2022.

21 Savage fired back at Soulja Boy in several now-deleted tweets. The Slaughter Gang leader also tweeted, “Speaking on a n#### mama like s### a game you gone s### on yourself when I see you boy.”

On Monday (May 13), Soulja returned to the X platform to add more fuel to the growing fire. In addition, the 33-year-old internet personality threatened to get physical with 21 Savage.

Soulja Boy quote-tweeted Savage on Monday morning. The “Turn My Swag On” rapper then added, “F### [you] and his mama lil boy. Nah umma swing on [you] when I see you lame.”