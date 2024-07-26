Soulja Boy Tells B. Simone “I’m Not DaBaby” In Foul-Mouthed Response To Criticism Of His Music 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Soulja Boy went off on B. Simone in a heated rant on Instagram Live after she expressed her lack of interest in his music.

On Thursday (July 25), the “Crank That” hitmaker slammed Simone over comments she made on a recent episode of her podcast, Let’s Try This Again, insisting she can’t deal with him like he’s DaBaby, who the podcaster has a well-publicized crush on.

“Nobody said, ‘Why are we listening to this? Man, put on Soulja Boy,’’’ B. Simone said, recalling gospel music playing at a photoshoot. “I don’t think anybody’s ever saying put on Soulja Boy.”

While she also gave him his flowers, calling him a “hip hop legend” and a “trendsetter,” Big Draco caught wind of the shade, and he was not happy about it.

Soulja Boy hopped on Instagram Live, first going off on Drake. He then returned fire at B. Simone, warning her not to play with him like she does DaBaby.

“I have never been nowhere talk to no b#### and they said let’s go to a B. Simone comedy show,” he ranted. “Let’s listen to B. Simone tell jokes. Who the f### is B. Simone?”

Soulja Boy went on to claim that the comic tried to shoot her shot, but he rejected her. “You mad cuz I turned you down,” he added. “I’m not DaBaby. That’s the only n#### you ever played with.”

Soulja Boy continued, downplaying B. Simone’s career, insulting her and continuing to accuse her of trying to hook up with him.

“That’s f##### up. If a n#### don’t want to f### you, a n#### don’t want to f### you. So I’ve got to f### you for you to get on the internet and say something good about me?” he questioned before adding. “If you ain’t got something nice to say don’t say nothing at all.”

Soulja Boy goes off on B Simone and says she’ll never have kids and that he got more hair. !!!👀 pic.twitter.com/FLKJnKcI3K — OpenChats (@bulletchats) July 25, 2024

B. Simone Tells Soulja Boy “This Is Nuts”

B. Simone responded to the foul-mouthed rant on Instagram, telling Soulja Boy, “This is nuts. I literally say, ‘We have to put some respect on Soulja Boy name. He is a trendsetter & an innvoator in the culture. So I respect Soulja Boy’ I literally say he’s a hip hop legend. God bless you @souljaboy Hope you good. But LTTA. TAP IN. Love yall.”

Soulja replied, “you hurt my feelings,” before adding a crying face emoji.

Meanwhile, DaBaby clearly saw the funny side of it, posting a viral image of Soulja Boy on his Instagram Story. The photo comes from Soulja’s infamous interview when he ranted against claims Drake was the biggest rapper in the world.