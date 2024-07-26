Soulja Boy Warns Drake Over Alleged Diss: “Stop Playing With Me” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Soulja Boy taunted Drake over the Kendrick Lamar battle, claiming he got “cooked” before warning him to keep it light.

Soulja Boy had a few words for Drake after hearing his new unreleased track with Lil Yachty.

Earlier this week, Twitch streamer Kai Cenat previewed the song, which sees Drizzy crooning, “I’m watching the moves, playin’ it close / SOD, super soak.”

🚨 Drake ft. Lil Yachty – Supersoak 🚨

Kai Cenat leaks another track on his live stream

He mentions “SOD” (Stacks On Deck) after Soulja Boy went on a rant on Twitter lol

“I’m watching the moves and playing it close” 👀 pic.twitter.com/YbxTFd2iHU — King Jared (@certifiedjared) July 24, 2024

Some fans took the lyrics as a reference to Soulja Boy’s record label Stacks on Deck (SOD) in addition to his 2007 song “Super Soak,” especially in light of Draco’s recent comments about Drake.

The “Crank That” hitmaker caught wind of the rumors and took to Instagram to respond on Thursday (July 25). Soulja Boy urged Drake to publicly clarify whether it was a diss and taunted him for letting Kendrick Lamar “cook” him in their battle.

“Drake you up here talking about some ‘SOD Supersoak,’” Soulja Boy began. “Boy stop playing with me. That better be a shoutout, n####. If you any way trying to sneak diss me or play with me any type of way bro I’m telling you my n####, I’m a get on your ass.”

He continued, asking Drake, “How the f### you let Kendrick Lamar cook your ass and then the first thing you respond is that you trying to come at me? So you let Kendrick Lamar cook your ass and you trying to come at me? Twin it better be a shout out, cuz how the blogs playing it right now, they trying to say you dissing me bro.”

Telling Drake to “keep that s### light,” Soulja Boy added, “This your first and only warning. “I’m telling you on some gangsta s###. If you doing a shoutout, cool. If you any form shape or way trying to disrespect me or sneak diss, I’m on your ass boy.”

Soulja Boy Urges Drake To Clarify If He’s Sneak Dissing

Soulja Boy warned Drake not to come at him after what K. Dot just did to him. However, if Drake is with the smoke, then Big Draco isn’t backing down.

“So if it’s a shout out, stamp that,” he added. “You or Yachty need to stamp that. If it ain’t no shout out, speak on how you feel my boy, we can get to it.”

Earlier this month, Soulja Boy took to X (Twitter) to tell Drake: “You disappointed me. Doing all them weak ass songs with them n##### look where It got u none of them n##### you collab with or took on tour had yo back.”

He later added, “Freaky ass n####.”