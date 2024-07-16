Soulja Boy “Disappointed” With Drake After Kendrick Lamar Battle; Claims Peers Deserted Him 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

According to Soulja Boy, Drake’s collaborations were all in vain, as none of his former partners backed him during the K. Dot battle.

Soulja Boy is sharing his thoughts on Drake following the battle with Kendrick Lamar.

On Tuesday morning (July 16), the “Crank That” hitmaker took to social media with his perspective on the beef. According to Soulja Boy, Drake’s collaborators deserted him in the heat of the battle, claiming none of them came forward to back him.

“You disappointed me @Drake,” Soulja Boy wrote on X (Twitter). “Doing all them weak ass songs with them n##### look where It got u none of them n##### you collab with or took on tour had yo back.”

During the battle, the OVO founder faced multiple attacks from previous collaborators. Among the shots from K. Dot, Drake also took heat from Rick Ross, The Weeknd, Kanye West and others. Additionally, J. Cole famously backed out of the beef, apologizing after dissing Kendrick Lamar.

While Soulja Boy remained neutral during the beef, he went back and forth with Drake’s nemesis, Metro Boomin. He also exchanged words with Drizzy’s frequent collaborator and Her Loss co-creator, 21 Savage.

Nonetheless, one of Soula Boy’s most viral moments stems from his comments about Drake during an appearance on The Breakfast Club in 2019. Draco blew it when told Drake was the biggest rapper in the world before accusing him of biting his flow.

“Draaaaaaake? Draaaaaaaaake?” he yelled. “The n#### that got bodied by Pusha T? The n#### that hiding his kid from the world, but his world want to hide from the kid? Aubrey Graham in a wheelchair? Draaaaaake? Y’all n##### better stop playing with me, man. Y’all talking about the lightskin n#### from Degrassi?”