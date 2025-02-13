Soulja Boy Threatens To Desecrate Marlon Wayans’ Mother’s Grave In Vile Rant 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Soulja Boy sparked outrage with a shocking Twitter rant, threatening Marlon Wayans, his late mother, and even his own fans.

Soulja Boy fans are convinced the rapper is on hard drugs after he threatened to shoot followers and vowed to desecrate Marlon Wayans’ late mother’s grave in an epic crash out Wednesday morning (February 12).

The “Crank That” rapper is ramping up his feud with the multi hyphenate comedian. The tension began over Wayans remarks about Soulja’s performance at The Crypto Ball held in honor of Donald Trump.

It seems Wayans may have struck a nerve, as after days of back-and-forth—plus dropping a diss track on the comedian—Soulja Boy took things even further. He unleashed a barrage of vile tweets, threatening Wayans, mocking his transgender child and using slurs against them, and firing back at anyone who disagreed by threatening to shoot them.

Disturbingly, Soulja Boy also targeted Marlon Wayans’ mother, threatening to desecrate her grave.

After challenging Wayans to a fight and wishing death upon him, Big Draco turned his attention to the Wayans family matriarch.

“I’ll p### on yo mama grave,” he wrote, tagging Wayans. “I’ll dig ur mom up and kill that b#### again.”

Appalled social media users reacted with disgust to Soulja Boy’s posts, especially his comments about Marlon Wayans’ mother.

Despite the backlash, he doubled down. Soulja even turned on his own fans and went as far as threatening to shoot people.

He told one to “drop that [location],” urging them to stop being “scary for we come and shoot that house up.”

He told another critic, “I’ll shoot u in yo face.”

Soulja Boy then blocked the fans and deleted the worst of his tweets, including his remarks about Marlon Wayans’ mother.

“God is good,” he wrote after concluding his shocking tirade. “The devil working hard today.”

Check out some of the reactions below.