Soundtrack For “Hamilton” Certified 3x-Diamond

Lin-Manuel Miranda just shut down Broadway … again!

Tony award-winning musical, Hamilton, has made history, becoming the first Broadway production to produce a diamond-certified soundtrack—make that 3x-diamond.

According to the Broadway News, the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) has confirmed Lin-Manuel Miranda’s original Broadway cast recording of Hamilton has sold more than 30 million units.

On Friday (June 23), the RIAA said not only did the original cast album break boundaries and do numbers, but also all 46 of the songs featured on the album did as well. They all earned some sort of plaque, yielding 34 platinum and 18 gold.

The milestone comes eight years after it was put up for pre-order in 2015 and released to the public via Atlantic Records in September of that year.

A mixtape of the album, produced by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson and Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter, won the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album in 2016.

The original Hamilton production won 11 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. It also took home a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. Miranda also was awarded a Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

As previously reported, the 2020 movie version won an Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special at the People’s Choice Awards, the American Film Institute Awards, the Critics Choice Television Awards and Producers Guild of America Awards.

Miranda, who cut his teeth with musicals like In the Heights and Freestyle Love Supreme, wrote the music and lyrics for the original musical with orchestrations and music direction by Alex Lacamoire.

He also tapped the genius of Leslie Odom Jr., Christopher Jackson, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Phillipa Soo, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Daveed Diggs, Anthony Ramos, Okieriete Onaodawan and Jonathan Groff to give an offering that is uniquely Hip-Hop while simultaneously incorporating pop, R&B and so many other styles of music through his musical theater lens.