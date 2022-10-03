Source Says Rapper Tsu Surf Is Not In Jail … Yet

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Rapper tells vlogger that his past may have caught up to him, even after he has tried to change his life.

Rapper Tsu Surf is not in jail, according to the firsthand account of one of his associates.

On Sunday, Oct. 2, around 8 p.m., battle rap vlogger Vada Fly published a Youtube video saying that he spoke directly to the rapper and that he was not locked up … as of yet.

However, the rumors surrounding the “What If” rapper facing RICO charges out of New Jersey are true.

Surf told Vada Fly that it is not because of something that he has done recently and that he was “blindsided” by the allegations and has no idea why he is being targeted. He did say, according to the YouTuber, that it might be something from his past.

Regretfully, the rapper posted a meme on his Instagram Story

Tsu Surf Instagram Story Oct. 2

In 2017, Surf was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Before this, he was incarcerated twice before on gun charges. Each of his three arrests appeared to be violent felonies.

On July 25, 2018, the Garden State native was shot three times. He referenced the scars from that altercation in his most recent battle at Summer Madness 12 against JC, when he said he had a “centipede” on his torso.

Surf, whose estimated net worth is between $800,000 and $1,000,000 according to various sources, was arrested again in 2019 for getting caught with an illegal magazine clip and weed. Ironically, he was arrested on the one-year anniversary of the shooting and the actual date of his album, “Seven 25” featuring the hit song “What Changed” featuring Cascio, that was released earlier in the year.

It is important to note that over the last three years, the artist has been redirecting his career, making music with some of Hip-Hop’s top emerging stars, like Benny the Butcher, Jim Jones, Chris Brown, and more. He also released a collaboration with Mozzy on Empire Records called “Blood Cuzzins.”

He created a career for himself as a media personality, taking on the personality of Tsu Sharpe and taking his battle rap career to the next level with one of the longest winning streaks in modern battle rap history.

During the Summer of Civil Unrest, Surf organized a peaceful demonstration in New Jersey, walking in memorial of many of the Black and Brown people killed by police-involved violence.

Shortly after that Vada Fly, someone took to Surf’s Instagram Live and played new music from a studio. Thousands tuned in to hear the new music, but also hoping to hear from the superstar.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, he is working on an album that will be released in October. One is called, “Die Legend” (2 min. 49 sec.) and another “Free Me 1” (2 min. 14 sec.).