South London’s Finest Youngs Teflon And Tiny Boost Join Forces On New Mixtape ‘Purple Hearts’ 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Youngs Teflon and Tiny Boost’s highly anticipated tape features assists from fellow U.K. rap heavyweights Wretch 32, Potter Payper, and Giggs.

Frequent collaborators and South London rap heavyweights Youngs Teflon and Tiny Boost have joined forces on their new mixtape Purple Hearts, their first joint project.

The highly anticipated project arrived Friday (Jun. 9), featuring a stacked lineup of British lyricists, including Wretch 32, Potter Payper, Giggs, and more.

A few hours before dropping the album, Youngs Teflon and Tiny Boost announced a U.K. tour and shared the visuals for “Bidness.”

In the video, the dynamic duo make it rain in the strip club while reflecting on their journey from the streets to the music industry. Check out the visuals below and stream Purple Hearts at the end of the page.

Youngs Teflon, Tiny Boost – Bidness

The duo teased the project in April, promising to drop off a “classic” project. A month later, Youngs Teflon declared, “The Moment you have been waiting for has finally arrived,” as he announced the release date.

“A lot of works went in to this , the anticipation hasn’t gone unnoticed !!! WE have definitely put together a CLASSIC for you !!!” he penned on Instagram.

Shortly before releasing the project, Youngs Teflon went on a rant against the lack of critical voices in the U.K. music giving artists much-needed feedback.

“We need bloggers in the UK like Charlemagne that will straight up tell u your music is trash,” he wrote. “There’s no way in hell u ppl actually like the music you’re hyping up rn. It’s getting disrespectful now. Stop lying man.”

After going back and forth with his followers over the topic, the “Nandos” hitmaker reverted to promo mode.

“I’m gonna stop coz I don’t wanna sound bitter. Im not,” he said, before adding, “I’m in the best position ever n about to sign a madness so yeah 🤫 PURPLE HEARTS out at midnight 💜💜‼️