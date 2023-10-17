Southside Responds To Backlash Over Controversial Interview With Funny Marco

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

“That watch was fake… That s### was fake as f###.”

Well-known record producer Southside found himself in the social media hot seat over the last twenty-four hours. Some people took issue with Southside and G Herbo’s behavior on Funny Marco’s podcast.

The awkward exchange on Funny Marco’s Open Thoughts show between the Swervo album creators and the comedian caused outrage online. Marco then addressed the situation in a Facebook post.

“I understand a lot of y’all mad about the interview,” wrote Funny Marco. He continued, “I was upset while it was going on but I understand I got a job to do & one thing about me [is] I respect people on my show. I didn’t want to match [their] energy.”

He added, “It’s so many L’s I took on my journey I wish I could show I don’t hide anything. So I feel it was only right to put the episode out myself. And just learn from that episode & move on. Thank [you to those] who support me, it’s a mindset thing.”

During the Open Thoughts interview, G Herbo repeatedly tells Funny Marco to “shut the f### up” and calls him “goofy” more than once. The host later claimed the Herbo and Southside broke his $30,000 watch.

Southside responded to the backlash in a video posted online. The co-founder of the 808 Mafia production/songwriting team called out Funny Marco, apologized to the podcaster and shaded him for supposedly having a fake watch.

“That n#### wasn’t scared. If you were scared, I can’t help how your mama raised you n#####,” stated Southside on Instagram Live. “This is why I stay off this s### because no matter what it is n##### make me the bad guy.”

The “Who Run It (Remix)” beatmaker added, “If he was uncomfortable, it’s like, alright, damn Marco. We’re sorry. We didn’t mean to make you uncomfortable but you’re a b####-ass n####. Stay away from me. Moral of the story.”

Southside also said, “Marco, I got a watch right now you can come get. I got a new watch for you, bro. Call me, I got something for you right now. And it’s real cause that s### I threw wasn’t real. That watch was fake. It wasn’t a real watch. That s### was fake as f###.”