Spinderella Talks Being Written Out Of “Salt-N-Pepa” Movie; Dropping A Book

(AllHipHop News)
Many fans were dismayed to see that legendary DJ Spinderella was left out of the “Salt-N-Pepa” movie which premiered on the Lifetime Network tonight.
Spinderella, real name Deidra “Dee Dee” Roper, was an integral part of the group’s success as well as their DJ after the original DJ was fired. Spin assumed the name after the original DJ Latoya Hanson was let go by producer/writer Hurby Azor. Oddly enough, at the time of the firing in 1986, Wendy Williams auditioned to be the group’s DJ.
Cheryl “Salt” James and Sandra “Pepa” Denton served as the executive producer credits on the film, which clocks in over 2 hours minus commercials. Spinderella appears in the movie at times, but serves as little more than an extra with limited dialogue.
Spin spoke out on twitter and didn’t mince words.
“Back when Salt n’ Pepa was building our legacy, which is rooted in empowering women, I could not have dreamed that this same group would one day disempower me,’ the veteran DJ said in a statement on Twitter.
Continuing, she said: “Words cannot fully express my disappointment when I learned a decision was made to move forward with a Lifetime biopic that wrongfully excluded me from every aspect of development and production…”
“…all the while using my image throughout, given that I played an integral role in the group’s story and success. There’s nothing more unacceptable than a woman being silenced by another woman. It is for this reason, I will not be supporting it,” she said.
Spin offered an olive branch to the actresses that played the group members.
“I do, however, want to offer a huge congratulations to the talented actresses that represented us, including Monique Paul, who I wish would’ve been given an opportunity to share my true perspective with.’
The issues with Salt, Pepa, and Spinderella played out in a number of forms like a reality TV show that featured the group. But in 2019, as the “Mixtape Tour,” Salt-N-Pepa, Naughty by Nature, and New Kids on the Block, started promo artwork did not include the group’s DJ. Spinderella soon revealed that she has been “terminated” about five months prior.
At the time, Spin said, “Despite my participation in promoting the tour and being highly publicized as one of the acts, in January 2019 I received a ‘termination’ email from #SaltnPepa excluding me from performances with the group.”
Now, she said she is going to tell her story in her own words.
“The great news is I’m in the final stages of writing my memoir, a personal journey navigating through life, relationships, and the industry that raised me. 30+ years is a lot of content and I’m ready to share,” she said.
Finally, Spinderella took time to express gratitude to her supporters on Twitter.
“Thank you, as always to my family, friends, and loyal followers of Team Spin .. I’m forever grateful to all of you for your support and love throughout the years,” she stated.
Spinderella did not comment on the movie and said she would not support it.
“In reflection, I’m grateful I’ve managed to uphold a 30-year career of truly empowering women with my gift, against all odds,” she said, “This will continue in my work and in my service.”