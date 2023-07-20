SpotemGottem Busted After High-Speed Chase With Cops

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Rapper SpottemGottem was arrested after a high-speed chase in Miami, adding to his history of legal troubles

Rap artist SpotemGottem found himself in big trouble with the law after a high-octane chase through the streets of North Miami Beach yesterday (July 18).

The pursuit, which could have been a scene of an action movie, ended with the discovery of illegal firearms in the rapper’s possession, as reported by WSVN Channel 7 News.

The saga began when Miami-Dade Police officers, on a mission to curb the city’s escalating violent crimes, spotted a red Corvette with heavily tinted windows at a gas station.

SpotemGottem hit the gas as the officers approached, igniting a chase through the streets. He smashed into another car and only stopped fleeing when his vehicle was incapacitated.

But the rapper wasn’t done running. He bolted from the car, only to be cornered and arrested in a nearby shed.

The chase’s aftermath revealed a black Glock 23 modified into a fully automatic weapon. A loaded extended .40-caliber gun magazine was also found in the car.

SpotemGottem is a convicted felon and is not allowed to carry concealed weapons.

This is far from SpotemGottem’s first dance with the law. In a previous incident in July 2021, as reported by AllHipHop.com, he was arrested in a hotel room in Aventura, Florida, where he was found lounging in bed with an AK-47 resting on his lap.

He was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. In September 2021, the rapper was caught in the crossfire of a road rage incident in Miami, where he suffered gunshot wounds to both legs.

SpotemGottem faces many charges related to the high-speed chase and the illegal possession of firearms.