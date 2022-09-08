StaySolidRocky Arrested Following Funeral Service Shooting

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

U.S. Marshals arrested StaySolidRocky in Atlanta. He’s accused of firing shots inside a Virginia church during a funeral.

StaySolidRocky was arrested for allegedly firing shots at a funeral service.

According to multiple reports, U.S. Marshals apprehended the 21-year-old rapper in Atlanta on Thursday (September 8). StaySolidRocky was charged with shooting in an unoccupied building and reckless handling of a firearm.

StaySolidRocky, whose real name is Darak Figueroa, had been on the run since the shooting occurred in Chesterfield, Virginia on August 27. U.S. Marshals received a tip the Texas native might be in the Atlanta area.

The Fugitive Task Force requested assistance from the Atlanta Police Department and the Georgia State Patrol. StaySolidRocky was arrested outside of a barbershop. He was in possession of a gun at the time of his arrest.

Authorities say StaySolidRocky fired shots inside Chesterfield’s New Life Outreach International Church while a funeral was ending. He fled the scene in Virginia and ended up in Georgia.

AllHipHop interviewed StaySolidRocky in 2020. He noted he was originally from San Antonio, Texas. He moved to South Carolina when he was a teenager before settling in Virginia around the age of 15 or 16.

His breakout song “Party Girl” was originally released in 2019. Lil Uzi Vert appeared on a remix of the single in 2020.