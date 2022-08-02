Stefflon Don Promises Even More Versatility On Upcoming Album: “How Hard Can I Really Go?” 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Stefflon Don said: “You know I can rap, you know I can sing,” but she’s taking her talents even further on her highly anticipated debut album.

Stefflon Don has been racking up the accolades since launching her career with her 2016 mixtape Real Ting, rising to one of the most successful artists the U.K. has ever produced.

This weekend, the “Hurtin’ Me” hitmaker made history, performing at the first-ever UEFA Women’s Euro final show on Sunday (Jul. 31). She rocked the stage as the “Lionesses” of the English team won their first-ever major women’s soccer championship.

Stefflon Don On Her Debut Album

While discussing the impact on young girls of the growth in women’s soccer, Stefflon Don also let slip a few details about her highly anticipated debut album, Island 54, due later this month.

“This is gonna be my first album,” Stefflon Don explained to Hunger magazine. “All the other stuff that I made like Secure and Real Ting, were just mixtapes. So, with this project, I’m taking it a lot more seriously.”

The MOBO award winner revealed that she drew inspiration from her family and friends throughout the two years she’s been working on the project.

“I just spent more time on it and thought, what do I really love?” she continued. And what do my family and friends really love the most? We’ve been working on this for a good two years so I can’t wait to let it out to the world. It’s just a vibe.”

She also discussed how her Jamaican roots helped her to become one of the few U.K. artists to break into the U.S. market.

“Jamaican music travels very far outside of the UK,” Stefflon Don explained. “I feel like with the UK sound before it was very niche unless you’re a fan of grime but the sound has changed a lot since then. When I go to different countries, I now hear a lot of UK rappers, more than I used to before, I think it’s a good time. I think TikTok has had a big part to play in that.”

Back in June, Stefflon Don revealed that she explores a more vulnerable side of herself in her upcoming project.

“You know I can rap, you know I can sing, but how hard can I really go?” she teased. “It’s definitely showing even more versatility and making you know who I am from a vulnerability standpoint.”