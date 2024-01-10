Stefflon Don Teases New Jada Kingdom Diss With Funeral Flyer: “Come Say Your Last Goodbyes”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jada Kingdom said the war is over, but Stefflon Don refused to back down, teasing a new diss alongside a flyer for her rival’s “funeral.”

Stefflon Don just stepped up her attack in her beef with Jada Kingdom, sharing a flyer for the Jamaican artist’s impending “funeral.”

The British rapper took to Instagram late on Tuesday to announce a second diss track aimed at her rival. She shared an image of Jada Kingdom on a flyer for a “funeral service” scheduled for January 10 on Stefflon Don’s Instagram.

“DEAR DON’S, Friends & Pagans,” she penned in the caption. “IF YOU ARE READY TO ATTEND MISS JADA ASHATI MURPHY’S FUNERAL TONIGHT.”

Steff instructed her followers to leave a coffin emoji, promising to drop it once she receives 100k comments. She ended her caption with “#DeadGyalWalking #RIP,” and followed up in her IG Stories, telling Kingdom to “come say your last goodbyes.”

Stefflon Don And Jada Kingdom Trade Diss Tracks

The feud started earlier this week when Steff fired off a subliminal at Jada Kingdom, seemingly accusing her of sleeping with Burna Burna during their relationship.

Jada Kingdom returned fire, teasing her own freestyle in response. When Steff dropped her “Dat A Dat” diss, Kingdom returned with a scathing track titled “London Bed,” taking aim at the “Hurtin’ Me” hitmaker and dragging her relatives into the beef. She used Burna’s “Talibans II” beat for the track and sampled the Afrobeats superstar, saying he bought Kingdom a Birkin to reward her for her talents in the bedroom.

Kingdom followed up with a post on her Instagram Stories saying she ended the “war.” She also insisted she is in a “happy and healthy relationship,” presumably referring to her romance with Pardison Fontaine.

“I won’t be prolonging this nonsense,” she added. “So let me make this clear!!!!!!!!!! LYW I only responded for my respect and the culture. she’s the only one beefing over a man who I obviously don’t want.”

Jada Kingdom also made it clear she was unbothered by Stefflon Don’s latest offering. She posted a video on her IG story mocking the song’s intro.