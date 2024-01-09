Stefflon Don And Jada Kingdom Trade Diss Tracks Amid Burna Boy Drama 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

British rapper Stefflon Don and dancehall artist Jada Kingdom went back and forth on social media before releasing diss tracks.

Stefflon Don has made it clear she was firing at Jada Kingdom over her relationship with Burna Boy in her new diss track “Dat A Dat.”

The “Hurtin’ Me” hitmaker previewed a new song earlier this week, which many believed included a shot at dancehall artiste Jada Kingdom. In the track, Stefflon Don threatens to “box” somebody for sleeping with her man.

Fans began speculating that Stefflon Don targeted Jada Kingdom because the British rapper’s ex, Burna Boy, was rumored to have cheated on Steff with Kingdom.

Jada Kingdom addressed Stefflon Don directly, tagging her on Instagram and asking her to confirm the shade.

“Don’t blow this thing out of proportion,” Kingdom later said during an IG Live rant. “It’s weird, because it’s behind a man… this n#### is for everybody.”

Taking a less direct approach, Stefflon Don responded the following day. She reposted a snippet of the diss alongside a caption advising if the cap fits, wear it.

Hours later, Jada Kingdom teased her own diss track aiming at a “little girl,” fighting over a man.

“Suh yuh confirm you tryna beef over a man OK this is weak,” she wrote in the caption. “I been left the dude. You’re pressed.”

Stefflon Don And Jada Kingdom Exchange Jabs

Stefflon Don released the track on Monday evening (January 8), which was updated to shoot directly at Kingdom using one of her stage names. The lyrics now state that Steff had split with her man when “Twinki” slept with him. She also refers to Kingdom as a “cokehead.”

On Tuesday morning, Jada Kingdom shared her song, which uses the beat from Burna Boy’s “Talibans II” and features the Afrobeats superstar saying he bought Kingdom a Birkin bag. She titled the track “London Bed” and used an unflattering image of Stefflon Don on the cover art.