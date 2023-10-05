Stefflon Don Reacts After Video Of Her Wig Fail Goes Viral: “The Internet Sees EVERYTHING” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Stefflon Don was roasted online after a video circulated of her wig almost flying off during an energetic dance move at a recent show.

Stefflon Don showed she’s comfortable in her own skin and can laugh at her own expense after a video from a recent performance went viral.

The British rap star recently performed in Australia for the first time. While the Aussie crowd loved her performance and called for her return, Stefflon Don suffered a minor mishap onstage.

Clips from the energetic set surfaced online, showing the “Hurtin Me” hitmaker whipping her hair around to the beat. However, her long curly wig was not securely fastened and almost flew off the rapper’s head.

Nonetheless, Stefflon Don barely skipped a beat and quickly adjusted her wig while launching back into the lyrics. Watch the clip below.

Stefflon Don nearly lost her wig while performing on stage pic.twitter.com/S5bpv3jFOG — TrendingHub.ng (@Trendinghub_ng) October 3, 2023

Social media users had a field day over the wig mishap, and the video was shared by many online, including Stefflon Don, who’s been laughing ever since it happened.

She took to Instagram Wednesday (October 4), sharing the clip in a montage from her Australia show.

“Ok ok the wig came half off,” she wrote in the caption. “I was like I hope nobody ain’t seen that s###….then Boom we on every single blog… why ? cuz the internet sees EVERYTHING. I’ve been laughing ever since.”

While fans await her highly anticipated debut album, Island 54, Stefflon Don has been busy dropping collaborations. In August, she teamed up with Nigerian hitmaker BNXN on the infectious Afro-R&B cut, “What’s Poppin,” before releasing “Run Through” with Swae Lee and Jack “The Plug” Edjourian to round out September.