Swae Lee Teams Up With Stefflon Don On Transatlantic Banger “Run Through” 

Jack “The Plug” Edjourian joined forces with Swae Lee and Stefflon Don for their first collaboration, “Run Through.”

The track is the dreamchild of Amsterdam-based British creative entrepreneur Jack “The Plug” Edjourian and is set to feature on his upcoming album Plug Talk 2. The project arrives later this month and includes guest appearances from the likes of Fivio Foreign, Berner, Tink and G Herbo, alongside U.K. artists Nines, Tion Wayne and Aitch.

Swae Lee and Stefflon Don joined forces for the “Run Through” visuals, which sees the duo rapping in an abandoned shopping mall surrounded by a crew of gas-masked ballet dancers and BMX riders performing stunts. Check out the “Run Through” video below.

The Plug x Stefflon Don feat Swae Lee – Run Through

Edjourian explained his inspiration behind bringing Swae Lee and Stefflon Don together in a press statement.

“The collaboration was not just about bringing two artists together, but crafting a sound that resonates with listeners, he shared. “This track is undoubtedly one of my top picks from the album. Collaborating with these incredible talents has been a rewarding experience. He also shared his anticipation for the upcoming album. “I’m genuinely thrilled for listeners to dive into ‘Plug Talks 2’,” Edjourian added.

The project follows Edjourian’s U.K. Top 40 album Plug Talk, which included multiple transatlantic collaborations, including “How It Is” featuring Roddy Ricch, Chip and Yxng Bane; “Broken Homes” with Gunna, M Huncho and Nafe Smallz; and “Rich” featuring D-Block Europe and Offset.

Plug Talks 2 is set for release on October 20.