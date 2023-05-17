Stefflon Don Finally Gears Up To Release Debut Album ‘Island 54’ 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Stefflon Don promised her long-awaited debut album, ‘Island 54’ will be her most “meaningful” musical work to date.

After teasing her highly anticipated debut album for over a year, Stefflon Don is finally ready to share her creation with the world.

The Quality Control Music artist is one of the most successful artists the U.K. has ever produced, despite having yet to release an album. She stormed onto the scene with her breakout mixtape Real Ting, 2016 and has continued to rack up accolades ever since.

Although she’s dropped two mixtapes and numerous singles throughout her career, including collaborations ranging from Lil Baby and French Montana and U.K. grime heavyweights Skepta and Ghetts, and even with legends such as Nile Rodgers and Mariah Carey, she’s yet to release a full-length offering. In addition, Fans have had a long wait since 2018’s Secure tape and are eagerly awaiting the album.

Stefflon Don Says “Expect More Meaningful Stuff” From The Album

She initially announced the project would arrive last year, but it never materialized. However, in a new interview, Stefflon Don declared she’s ready to share Island 54 with her fans.

“Expect more meaningful stuff because, as a person, I’m very big on important messages and reality,” Stefflon Don explained in her upcoming cover interview for Hunger Magazine. “I don’t feel like that comes across in my music because I focus on having the greatest time and twerking. So, yes, we have the fun element, and we also have another element where we get a little bit serious.”

Elsewhere during the interview, the “Hurtin Me” hitmaker shared a message of self-love, encouraging others to be their best selves.

“People think you’re competing with everyone,” she stated. “But if you’re the best version of yourself people can’t compare you to anyone else.”

The message echoed a similar sentiment Stefflon Don shared with her young fans earlier this year, warning them, “Stop idolizing the ‘It’ girls.”

Meanwhile, earlier this week, the Don stunned in a billowing green gown at “The Little Mermaid” Premiere in London. Check out the photo below.