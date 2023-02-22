Stefflon Don Warns Young Fans: “Stop Idolizing ‘It’ Girls”  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Stefflon Don discouraged young girls from idolizing “It girls”, claiming such women are selling themselves for a lifestyle they can’t afford.

Stefflon Don urged her young female fans not to believe everything they see on social media, claiming that some influencers end up prostituting themselves to maintain a lifestyle they can’t afford.

The Quality Control signee took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday (Feb. 21), with a warning for her young female followers.

“Young girls please stop idolizing the ‘It’ girls,” Stefflon Don began before claiming they’re selling themselves “For a “Lifestyle” they can’t maintain on their own & getting disrespected.”

She added, “It’s never worth it,” and encouraged, “Go get it your self,” following up with a self-empowerment message. “Whether its school a business or a job,” she added, “ Get it.”

Stefflon Don also urged her fans to ignore social media likes. She warned against using them as a measure of self-worth. “Yu are amazing and beautiful even if the “likes” on Instagram say other wise,” the “Down Flat” hitmaker added. “You are everything beyond social media, F### social media.”

Stefflon Don Says Don’t Allow A Boy To Disrespect You Over Money

She concluded: “never allow no boy to disrespect you just cuz he has money: What ever you want make sure you can give it to your self.”

The U.K. rapper is set to release her long-anticipated debut album this year, despite her breakout coming in 2016. Stefflon Don has high expectations for the upcoming release. She called it a “masterpiece,” and claimied she’s “very much deserving of the No 1 spot.”

During a recent interview, Stefflon Don revealed she wants to prove herself as an artist and not a female rapper.

“I’m not living my life like, ‘I’m a woman and I have to prove myself,’” she told The Guardian last December. “I’m just trying to prove myself, period. That’s my mentality, more so now than ever, because I’ve been around for a minute and I feel like everyone is like: ‘OK, I know she can do this and that – what else?’ That’s what it is to be an artist – you’ve always gotta evolve.”