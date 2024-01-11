Stefflon Don Wants To Fight Jada Kingdom Over New Diss: Denies Sleeping With Uncle, Sacrificing Father 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jada Kingdom dropped another diss in her war with Stefflon Don, accusing her of sacrificing family members on the road to fame.

Stefflon Don has had enough of lyrical warfare with Jada Kingdom, and she’s ready to lay hands on the Jamaican artist, claiming she lied about everything in her latest diss track.

On Wednesday night (January 10), after days of sparring online and trading jabs in songs, Jada Kingdom clapped back with another explosive diss track titled “Steff Lazurus,” claiming the British rapper refuses to stay dead. She posted a snippet on social media with the caption, “No lies told!!”

In the song, Jada Kingdom claims Stefflon Don sacrificed her brother, U.K. rapper Dutchavelli, but says she should have sacrificed her father too.

The “What’s Poppin” hitmaker took to her Instagram Stories to reply. She said she regrets the back and forth and now just wants to put hands on her rival.

Referring to Jada Kingdom as “Twinki,” Stefflon Don says she “can’t respect” her last song was nothing but lies. She then urged her to “spend some time with your new man,” Pardison Fontaine. “Jesus he must be so sick and tired of you now,” she said.

She then addressed Kingdom’s “made up stories,” including that she sacrificed her father and slept with her uncle. According to Steff, a quick search online would have dispelled another myth that she had a baby when she was 15 years old. She accused Kingdom of “playing a dangerous game,” before telling her to square up.

“Sleep with my uncle ?? Sacrificing my dad ??? What kind of lies,” Steff added. “Honestly do you feel good saying that knowing ur talking crap.

“Just come fight me and done cuz ur sick for making up s### like that for some likes,” Steff continued. Its seriously not even funny You can shame me with the truth any day but I got a son that would hear these lies And im not with it.”

However, Kingdom replied on her IG Stories, insisting she fact-checked all her claims. She told Steff to “clean up yur messy circle,” saying she got a lot of support from her supposed friends. Kingdom ignored the fight challenge but said she’ll stop with Stefflon Don does.