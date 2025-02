Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Stephen A. Smith is doubling down on his criticism of Serena Williams’ Super Bowl appearance, refusing to apologize despite the backlash over his remarks.

The veteran sportscaster caused an uproar over his reaction to the tennis superstar crip walking during Kendrick Lamar’s Halftime Show.

"If I'm married and my wife is going to join trolling her ex, go back to his ass. Cause clearly you don't belong with me. What you worried about him for and you're with me? Bye. Bye." -Stephen A Smith talking about Serena Williams at the Super Bowl



pic.twitter.com/E2iRVVpCBl https://t.co/teQ4CHRCj3 — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) February 10, 2025

He addressed the criticism on the “Stephen A. Smith Show” Wednesday night (February 12). Although he acknowledged people were “agitated” by his remarks, Smith refused to apologize.

“News flash ladies and gentlemen,” he began. “First of all, I was playing around, it was a lot of fun. Secondly I didn’t utter a disrespectful word towards Serena Williams, so I don’t know where the whole Serena protection protocol kicks in.”

He continued, insisting, “It was more of a gender issue,” and was simply expressing the sentiments of “a lot of” men.

“What I expressed is exactly what I meant,” he asserted. “I’m not apologizing for it. I’m not condoning it either.”

According to Smith, some men feel insecure “when we see energy expressed in the direction of another dude,” even if it is “vitriol” or “get back.”

Serena Williams Husband Hits Back At Critics

He also referenced Williams’ husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian’s statement explaining the significance of her performance.

“Some of y’all have no idea how criticized Serena was for this same dance at Wimbledon 13 years ago and it shows,” Ohanian tweeted. “This is bigger than the music.”

Smith continued, “Nobody was insulting Serena Williams. I’m simply saying from the male perspective because I thought the males would pick up on it.”

Check out the video below. Stephen A. Smith addresses his comments about Serena Williams around the 2:50 minute mark.

Williams jokingly contrasted her Super Bowl performance and the 2012 controversy in a video after the Super Bowl.

“Man I did not Crip Walk like that at Wimbledon,” she said, laughing. “I would’ve been fined!”

Super Bowl halftime show babyyyyyyyyy pic.twitter.com/zufoSNdNhe — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) February 10, 2025

The sporting legend also revealed Kendrick Lamar was inspired by her crip walk at the 2024 Olympics.

“End of story,” she said, shutting down her critics.