Stephen A. Smith Responds To Jamie Foxx: He Has No Credibility

Singer/actor Jamie Foxx was not a fan of Stephen A. Smith’s commentary about NBA player Ben Simmons. On an episode of First Take, Smith slammed Simmons for not playing for the Brooklyn Nets in the playoffs.

“Ben Simmons might also be the weakest, most pathetic excuse for a professional athlete we have ever seen in, not just American history, but the history of sports,” stated Stephen A. Smith on his ESPN show.

Jamie Foxx defended Simmons on social media. The Oscar winner blasted Smith for his takedown of the 25-year-old former Rookie of the Year winner.

“That is completely unfair @bensimmons has a family this man has people that love him and this man just plays basketball but to be dragged through the mud like this is unfair,” wrote Jamie Foxx on Instagram.

Foxx added, “Why is it @stephenasmith you only go at basketball players… You [are] completely mute when it comes to the Tom Bradys [and] the Aaron Rodgers of the world… You get where I’m going… stop it bruh it’s out of bounds.”

Stephen A. Smith Doubles Down On Calling Ben Simmons’s Actions Pathetic

Stephen A. Smith responded to Jamie Foxx on another First Take episode. After referring to Foxx as a friend and claiming he spoke to the comedian on the phone, Smith went on to fire back at his “brother” on television.

“I would caution everyone to understand Jamie Foxx has no credibility when it comes to sports,” declared Stephen A. Smith. “You do know why right? He’s a [Dallas] Cowboys fan. He has no credibility.”

The sports journalist added, “Jamie Foxx knows better. He’s just highly protective of the Black athletes, as he should be because they deserve our protection, to be quite honest with you, in a lot of situations.”

Stephen A. Smith then listed several Caucasian sports figures, such as Steve Kerr and Tim Tebow, that he has criticized. Smith also stated, “I said [Ben Simmons] ain’t gonna play Monday. Watch. And sure enough, he proved it. And then his agent and his family and himself gonna show up in Brooklyn.”

The 54-year-old outspoken NBA analyst continued, “And what is their explanation? It’s mental health, again. I thought it was his back. It’s all over the place. What I’m saying is, when you point those things out, and you talk about how egregious or pathetic it is, that’s it. It is what it is.”