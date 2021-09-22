Steve Harvey Approves Michael B. Jordan’s Relationship With Lori Harvey

Michael B. Jordan has not only won the heart of Lori Harvey, he also has to seal of approval from her famous dad Steve Harvey!

Michael B. Jordan’s relationship has the seal of approval from his girlfriend’s dad.

The “Black Panther” star confirmed he was dating Lori Harvey on Instagram in January and now her father, comedian Steve Harvey has heaped praise on the actor, saying it’s the first time she’s been happy in a relationship.

Speaking to People, the 64-year-old “Family Feud” host said: “I don’t speak publicly about this type of stuff, but I’m happy for my daughter right now.

“I really am. It’s the first time I’ve been happy for her (in a relationship). And it’s the first time she’s been happy.”

He added of Michael: “He’s just a good guy. If he wasn’t, get him out of here, ’cause I have ways. But I can’t say nothing bad, man. He’s just got a great family, man. He’s a spiritual guy.”

And after Michael was previously named People’s Sexiest Man Alive, Steve joked that doesn’t really carry any clout as far as he’s concerned.

“He’s not the sexiest man alive to me, at all,” he laughed. “I haven’t seen it. I haven’t seen anything sexy yet. But I’m a father. I don’t give a damn if you (are) cute. I just want somebody to treat my princess the way I treat her.”

And Lori has no complaints in that department, after dating Trey Songz, and Future, who dissed her publicly.

She opened up on U.S. TV talk show “The Real” about what an attentive boyfriend her other half is.

“Even the other day, I had just been saying I really just wanted to go to a farmer’s market, so he called me one Sunday morning and was like, ‘What are you doing? I’m going to come pick you up.’ And he took me an hour away to this really cute farmer’s market and we had the best day. So, it’s things like that,” she smiled.

“I really do believe in the statement when they say, ‘when you know you know.’ And I think that really applies to our situation and we just have a really good time together. He’s so sweet, very attentive. He listens to me and the things that I say that I want and he really makes an effort.”