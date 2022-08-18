Steve Lacy Explains Matching Tattoo With Kanye West & Lil Uzi Vert

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The “Bad Habit” hitmaker also answers if he’s working on music with Ye.

On August 10, Steve Lacy uploaded a photo of himself along with Hip Hop stars Kanye “Ye” West and Lil Uzi Vert to his Instagram page. The viral image appeared to show the three recording artists with the same arm tattoo.

Steve Lacy simply captioned the Instagram post, “We here forever technically.” More than 1.2 million IG users liked the picture on the social media platform. It also made entertainment news headlines around the world.

A representative for TMZ asked Steve Lacy about the body art while inside LAX airport. The cameraperson wanted to know the philosophical meaning behind the inkwork that also reportedly reads, “We here forever technically.”

“We’re artists. We never die,” offered Steve Lacey as an explanation for the matching tattoos. When questioned about possibly collaborating with Kanye West on upcoming music, Lacey replied, “Always, man… Always. He never stops. Yeah, always.”

Steve Lacey later squashed the idea that he is linking up with Kanye West to create a full collaborative project. According to the songwriter/guitarist/producer, the two musicians are just friends for now.

While music fans will not get a Steve Lacey/Kanye West joint effort any time soon, many listeners are enjoying Lacey’s 2022 album Gemini Rights. That project hosts the “Bad Habit” single which peaked at #6 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart.

The official “Bad Habit” music video has amassed more than 11 million views on YouTube. It is currently trending in the Top 25 in the platform’s music section. Steve Lacey’s track also collected over 115 million streams on Spotify.

Prior to Gemini Rights coming out in July of this year, Steve Lacey dropped the Grammy-nominated Apollo XXI album in 2019. The 24-year-old Compton native also contributed to The Internet’s Ego Death which earned Lacey his first Grammy nomination in 2016.