Steve Lacy Scores His First No. 1 On The Hot 100 With “Bad Habit”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Plus, GloRilla debuts in the Top 10 for the first time.

Steve Lacy was finally able to dethrone Harry Styles’s “As It Was” from the pinnacle of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. “Bad Habit” is now the most popular song in America.

After spending four consecutive weeks at No. 2, Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” ascended to the top of this week’s Hot 100. The self-produced single racked up an additional 20.4 million streams during the tracking period.

“Bad Habit” is the first Steve Lacy song to reach the Hot 100’s No. 1 spot. The track started its chart journey by debuting at #100 in July before rising up the Billboard ranks.

“Damn I ain’t even have to change [for real]. 😂😂 We #1 babyyyyy. July 11th was my first entry at 100 and today, Oct 3rd, my first entry at #1. Wow oh wow. I feel heavy gratitude all over my body. [You] know how the story goessss and how it’s goin. iPhone boy to superstar 🤷🏾‍♂️,” posted Lacy on Instagram.

Steve Lacy reportedly first started producing beats on his iPhone as a teenager. He also played guitar for The Internet. That R&B band was closely associated with the Hip Hop collective known as Odd Future.

“Bad Habit” lives on Steve Lacy’s sophomore studio LP, Gemini Rights. That album also hosts a track titled “Static.” The latest Hot 100 chart features “Static” climbing four rungs to #78. Lacy also holds the #79 position with “Dark Red” from 2017.

Elsewhere on this week’s Hot 100, GloRilla earned the first Top 10 entry of her career. The Cardi B-assisted “Tomorrow 2” collaboration opened at #9. Cardi has now earned eleven career Top 10 songs, and she has charted in the Top 10 region every year since 2017.