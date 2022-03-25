Steve Pamon Named President Of Swizz Beatz & Timbaland’s Verzuz

The Verzuz live music series took over social media during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Timbaland and Swizz Beatz’s celebration of classic music catalogs became a global cultural phenomenon.

Last year, the Triller network bought Verzuz with Timbaland and Swizz remaining as large shareholders. Forty-three performers who appeared on Verzuz also acquired an equity stake in the company.

Triller has now added another high-profile executive to the organization. On March 24, the video-sharing service announced Steve Pamon will serve as the new President of Verzuz.

Pamon will manage all aspects of the business which includes overseeing go-to-market and production. He is also responsible for logistical operations such as contracts, sponsors, venues, programming, live events, and partnerships.

Steve Pamon, President of Verzuz

Triller CEO Has High Praise For Steve Pamon

“Steve is the proverbial triple threat. His exceptional track record and reputation across Parkwood Entertainment, the NFL, and HBO, delivering global entertainment innovation, and his devotion to respect and lift culture makes his stewardship of the Verzuz brand the perfect match,” states Mahi de Silva, Chief Executive Officer of Triller.

Mahi de Silva continues, “Verzuz is a cultural phenomenon and Steve’s leadership is a perfect complement to Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, who continue to curate the iconic Verzuz events. Steve will accelerate the Verzuz platform to new heights.”

Steve Pamon joins a Verzuz team that includes Swizz Beatz (Co-Owner – Verzuz), Timbaland (Co-Owner – Verzuz), Monique Blake (Vice President, Global Marketing, Music – Verzuz), Gary Marella (CEO of Beatclub Inc.), Grady Spivey (Vice President, Entertainment Strategy – Verzuz), Melissa Philipian (Vice President, Business Development – Triller), and Thomas Leijgraaff (Production – Verzuz), and Dmitriy Bernasovskiy (Digital Content – Verzuz).

Verzuz Family! We have a few BIG shows lined up in the next few months!!



First up, Easter special on 4/17 🔥 Mary Mary vs BeBe & CeCe Winans



Who can guess them all!? More info to come. #VERZUZ pic.twitter.com/mTE25sB4aX — VERZUZ (@verzuzonline) March 24, 2022

Verzuz Looks To Expand Even Further

Since its launch, Verzuz featured friendly hit-for-hit faceoffs featuring Hip Hop and R&B legends from the 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, and 2000s. Erykah Badu vs Jill Scott, Brandy vs Monica, Gladys Knight vs Patti LaBelle, Jeezy vs Gucci Mane, Ashanti vs Keyshia Cole, Bow Wow vs Soulja Boy, and The Lox vs Dipset were among the most viewed shows.

Fans can look forward to the brand Verzuz expanding into other aspects of the entertainment industry under Steve Pamon’s leadership. Verzuz Gamez, Verzuz Iconz, Verzuz Sportz, and Verzuz Comedy are likely future endeavours for the growing enterprise.

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland issued the following joint statement: