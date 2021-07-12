Steven Victor Reveals Title & Release Date For Pop Smoke’s Second Album

Another posthumous body of work is on the way from the late Brooklynite.

Pop Smoke’s Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon has spent a full year on the Billboard 200 chart. The project opened at #1 in July 2020 and remained in the top spot for two non-consecutive weeks.

According to Victor Victor Worldwide label head Steven Victor, another Pop Smoke album will arrive later this week. Victor announced the upcoming body of work on social media.

“Pop Smoke ‘FAITH’ July 16 2021,” tweeted Steven Victor on Sunday. He also posted that tweet on his Instagram page with a caption that read, “album title.”

Stever Victor and Hip Hop mogul Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson were reportedly involved in the making of Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon. The studio LP was released five months after Pop Smoke was murdered on February 19, 2020.

Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon includes contributions by 50 Cent, Quavo, Lil Baby, DaBaby, Swae Lee, Future, Rowdy Rebel, Roddy Ricch, Tyga, Lil Tjay, and more. A deluxe version features Fivio Foreign, PnB Rock, Young Thug, Gunna, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and others.

Prior to his passing, Pop Smoke dropped the mixtapes 2019’s Meet the Woo and 2020’s Meet the Woo 2. The latter project peaked at #7 on the Billboard 200 and earned Gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America.

Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon has reached 2x-Platinum status. The collection hosts the Top 20 hits “What You Know Bout Love,” “For the Night” featuring Lil Baby and DaBaby, and “The Woo” featuring 50 Cent and Roddy Ricch.