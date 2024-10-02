Former Bad Boy Producer Stevie J Accused Of Toting Guns For Diddy

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Stevie J and Diddy face severe allegations, overshadowing their storied careers in the music industry.

Music producer and reality TV star Stevie J is embroiled in a legal storm alongside longtime friend and Hip-Hop mogul Diddy, who are both facing severe allegations.

Stevie J blew up during the 1990s as part of Diddy’s elite production team, The Hitmen, which shaped the sound of Bad Boy Records.

Stevie J helped formulate the sounds of Life After Death by The Notorious B.I.G., No Way Out by Puff Daddy and Mary J. Blige’s My Life. His production on hits such as “Mo Money Mo Problems” and “Notorious Thugs” featuring Bone Thugs-n-Harmony alone, cemented his legacy in Hip-Hop.

However, Stevie J’s legacy could go down the tubes thanks to allegations in Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones lawsuit against Diddy.

A new filing accuses Stevie J of being part of the so-called “Combs Enterprise,” an alleged criminal organization involved in an array of illegal activities, including sex trafficking and drug-related crimes.

Lil Rod’s lawyer, Tyrone Blackburn, said Stevie J played a crucial role, allegedly carrying guns for Diddy and recruiting women for prostitution within the purported criminal network.

Lil Rod and Blackburn claim Stevie J helped maintain the operation, ensuring Diddy had access to illegal firearms. Even worse, Stevie supposedly facilitated the recruitment of sex workers for parties and business events connected to Diddy’s “freak-off” parties.

“Whatever someone does in their bedroom, that’s what they do,” Stevie J said shortly after Diddy’s houses were raided. “I don’t got nothing to do with that, I’m just here to say that I’ve never seen my man doing anything foul like they talking about.”

Central to the case is Diddy himself, now facing a federal indictment on charges including racketeering, sex trafficking and facilitating prostitution.

Damian Williams, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced that his office has amassed substantial evidence—comprising video footage, witness testimonies and flight records—to support the charges against Diddy.

Williams revealed that over 50 witnesses have provided accounts corroborated by extensive video evidence. Diddy has vehemently denied all allegations, and his legal team has vowed he will fight the charges, as well as an avalanche of lawsuits—numbering in the hundreds—that are being prepared.