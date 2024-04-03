Stevie J Defends Diddy, Slams 50 Cent: “This Is Another Crucifixion Of A Black Man” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Stevie J spoke out to defend Diddy and accused 50 Cent of being an “Uncle Tom,” spreading lies and propaganda.

Stevie J has broken his silence to defend Diddy after being caught up in the recent Homeland Security raids on the embattled Hip-Hop mogul’s home.

The former Bad Boy Records producer is speaking out in multiple interviews, condemning the force used in the raids. He also addressed 50 Cent, who he repeatedly called an “Uncle Tom,” accusing him of attempting to “bring down” the Black community for spreading lies about Diddy.

“Whatever someone does in their bedroom, that’s what they do,” he said during an interview with TMZ Tuesday (April 2). “I don’t got nothing to do with that, I’m just here to say that I’ve never seen my man doing anything foul like they talking about.”

He also assured Diddy is in good spirits despite the mounting legal issues, and is spending time with family.

Stevie J then moved on to 50 Cent, who he recently challenged to a fight. He brought up past allegations levied against the G-Unit founder before urging, “stop being a girl and talking about dudes.”

The veteran producer was at Diddy’s Star Island home in Miami when federal agents executed their search.

“I was sitting outside the studio door, and I heard a big boom,” he recalled. “I’ve witnessed some historical events of excessive force but none like this since Saddam Hussein or El Chapo or Pablo Escobar. Even Osama Bin Laden.”

Stevie J claimed feds aimed lasers at him and shouted at him to get on the ground.

“Three big armored vehicles come, dudes jump out. I got 50 dots on my shirt,” he added.

In another interview Tuesday, Stevie J repeated his defense of Diddy.

“My man would never break the law,” he told FOX 5 NY‘s Lisa Evers. “We’re law-abiding citizens. That’s what we do. You know this is another crucifixion of a black man.”