Stevie J & Faith Evans Come To Terms In Divorce War

Producer Stevie J and his soon-to-be ex-wife Faith Evans have reportedly come to an amicable agreement in their controversial divorce.

Evans and Stevie J were married in June of 2018, but the pair separated in October 2021, citing irreconcilable differences.

According to RadarOnline, Evans shared with the courts that she “entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic support partnership rights, including support” and wants them to approve it.

While the specific terms haven’t been disclosed, the submission includes attorney fees and spousal support. As the filing states, “There are irreconcilable differences that have led to the irremediable breakdown of the marriage or domestic partnership, and there is no possibility of saving the marriage or domestic partnership through counseling or other means.”

Stevie J, one of Diddy’s original Hitmen and a reality star on “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta,” asked for spousal support and asserted he and his wife never signed a prenuptial agreement before getting married.

Evans has an estimated net worth of roughly $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Stevie J on the other hand has an estimated net worth of $5 million, including his hefty production catalog.

This is not Evans’ first marriage to end. She’s been married three times, including to The Notorious B.I.G. and former manager Todd Russaw. However, it was Stevie J’s first marriage.