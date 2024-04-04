Stevie J Shares Behind-The-Scenes Video: “What A Real Diddy Party Looks Like” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Stevie J continued defending Diddy, claiming to share a real glimpse behind the scenes of his swanky parties.

Stevie J is continuing his staunch defense of Diddy, sharing a video of one of the Bad Boy Records founder’s celebrity parties.

In a recent interview, the veteran producer emphasized their 29-year-long friendship and insisted he’s never witnessed Diddy do “anything foul,” despite the mounting allegations. He also accused 50 Cent and others of spreading “lies and propaganda,” about Diddy.

On Wednesday (April 3), Stevie J attempted to dispel the rumors with a behind-the-scenes look at one of the embattled Hip-Hop mogul’s events.

The video shows Diddy parting with celebs like Jay-Z, Nas, Dr. Dre, Kanye West, Cardi B, The Weeknd, and many more. In one scene, everybody raises their glasses in a toast to Diddy.

“This is what a real Diddy Party looks like,” Stevie J captioned the black and white clip.

Rumors have swirled about what goes down at Diddy’s parties following Cassie Ventura’s bombshell lawsuit. She alleged Diddy coerced her into having sex with male prostitutes while Diddy watched, masturbated, took pictures and shot videos. He called them “freak-offs.”

Stevie J was named multiple times in the lawsuit filed by Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones against Diddy. Rod accused Diddy of sexual harassment. He also assault and claimed he was forced to watch a video of Stevie J. having sex with another man. Rod included screencaps allegedly taken from the video in his legal filing.

Stevie J denied the allegations.