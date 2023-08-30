Stormzy Rekindles Maya Jama Romance With Lavish Greek Vacation Four Years After Split 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Stormzy held hands with “Love Island” host Maya Jama during a romantic getaway to Greece to celebrate her 29th birthday.

Stormzy has reunited with the love of his life, Maya Jama, whisking her away to Greece for a lavish late birthday celebration.

Over the weekend, eagle-eyed fans began speculating the pair had rekindled their romance after noticing similarities in their social media posts.

Stormzy and Maya Jama were careful to leave each other out of their vacation snaps. However, sleuths noticed they were posting from the same stunning luxury villa overlooking the sea.

Then, fans of the couple who ended their four-year romance in 2019, finally got the confirmation they were looking for. On Monday (August 28), paparazzi spotted the U.K. Rap heavyweight and the U.K. Love Island host strolling hand-in-hand during their vacation. Stormzy and Maya Jama were also seen on a romantic boat trip together later that day.

Maya Jama and Stormzy in Greece. pic.twitter.com/xO7QSwBint — @21metgala (@21metgala) August 27, 2023

“Stormzy is mad for Maya and has spent huge amounts of money taking her on a luxury holiday,” a source told The Sun. “He chartered a private jet to Greece then they flew into the resort by helicopter. It’s all very romantic.”

The insider also claimed, “She means the world to him and he wants her to be treated like a queen.”

Stormzy addressed their split during an in-depth interview with Louis Theroux earlier this year. The “Vossi Bop” hitmaker admitted he’s “never loved anyone” like Maya Jama.

“My break-up, that was probably the biggest catalyst for growth as a man,” he explained. “It was like, OK, you made a mistake and you lose someone you loved, someone you cared for, someone who is special to you.”

He described the split as “probably the biggest loss a man can have,” aside from losing a loved one.