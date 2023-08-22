Stormzy Reflects On “Biblical’ Set After Performing In Torrential Rain During London Concert 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Stormzy described his concert as “spiritual. Biblical even,” after the heavens magically opened while he was performing “Rainfall.”

Stormzy struggled to find words to describe his iconic headline set at London’s All Points East festival over the weekend, reflecting on the “biblical” performance, his only live concert in front of a home crowd this year.

The concert took on an epic feel when the heavens opened halfway through the set, and torrential rain began pouring down on festivalgoers. In a serendipitous moment, the deluge started during Stormzy’s performance of “Rainfall.” In the song, he asks God to “let the rain fall on my enemies.”

You just had to be there 😭 It was spiritual!



50,000 singing @stormzy – ‘Rainfall’ at @allpointseastuk as the rain literally fell from the sky was such a special moment. No one does it like Stormz #ThisisWhatWeMeanDay #sickavision pic.twitter.com/QmEfQQKCsn — SICKA VISION (@SICKAVISION) August 21, 2023

However, Stormzy lived up to his name and didn’t let the weather dampen his spirits or his set. The U.K. Hip-Hop icon eventually took off his shirt and sneakers to stomp barefoot through his hits during the relentless downpour.

Among the many magical moments, a favorite for fans was Stormzy rocking the stage during a torrent to perform the concert finale. The 50,000 strong crowd joined Stormzy and a gospel choir to sing Blinded By Your Grace Pt2. Check out the clips below.

torrential rain as 50,000 people sang ‘and the rain was pouring’ during blinded by your grace 🥹 pure magic @stormzy pic.twitter.com/dHeHawKv0X — KTB (@katiebevano) August 18, 2023

Earlier this week (August 20), Stormzy took to Instagram to reflect on the magical concert.

“I said ‘pour me water’ and the heavens opened up,” Stormzy shared. “I said ‘let the rain fall on my enemies’ and it rained even harder.”

He also explained he removed his Yeezys because the soles were slipping on the wet surface, “f###### up my high knees feng shui.”

Stormzy continued, “And then when Teni bellowed “and the rain was pouring” in Blinded By Your Grace Pt.2 you could feel the glory of God in every single drop of rain that fell upon us.”

The “Mel Made Me Do It” hitmaker reflected on the significance of the deluge. “My career has unintentionally become synonymous with rain and water,’ he stated. “And Friday’s events have solidified that.

“Friday was spiritual. Biblical even. What we all experienced can only be felt, it can’t be described. We will try and re tell it but we will never be able to do it justice,” Stormzy concluded. “You just had to be there.”