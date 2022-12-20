Stormzy Deactivates Social Media Accounts Again Following World Cup Flight Blunder 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Stormzy suddenly ditched his Instagram and Twitter accounts this weekend, less than two months after returning to social media.

After returning to social media earlier this year following a two-year break, Stormzy has again disappeared from Instagram and Twitter.

The South London rapper abruptly ditched his social media account in February 2020, only to return earlier this year in preparation for the rollout of his latest album.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, Stormzy claimed his social media hiatus was a “big lesson” in having to “kill ego.” He also called the departure a “big turning point.”

Since his return in October, Stormzy has used his Twitter and Instagram accounts to share updates on his releases and chat with fans. However, as of Sunday evening (Dec. 18), fans were greeted with the message that his accounts were no longer available.

While it’s unclear when Stormzy made his sudden social media exit, the “Mel Made Me Do It” hitmaker had some trouble at the airport on Saturday while attempting to fly to Qatar for the World Cup Final.

As reported by multiple outlets, the 29-year-old became anxious when told there was an issue with his passport. A video shows Stormzy showing his passport to officials while exclaiming, “The same passport. I’ve got one passport.” Onlookers report he ultimately missed the plane.

Although his Twitter and Instagram accounts are gone, Stormzy hasn’t got rid of social media completely. On Monday, he took to Facebook to share a video from his Merky Foundation’s Christmas event in his hometown.

After being awarded an honorary degree from Exeter University for his work to promote education and fight racial inequality earlier this year, Stormzy returned to his old elementary school to share some life advice with the current students. Watch the cute video below.