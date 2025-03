Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Stormzy is set to receive an honorary Doctorate in Law from Cambridge University in recognition of his philanthropic efforts.

Stormzy will soon add another prestigious honor to his growing collection as Cambridge University announced the British rapper will receive an honorary Doctorate in Law for his extensive philanthropic contributions and significant influence in education, music, sports and literature.

The university shared the news on Instagram Wednesday (March 19), highlighting Stormzy as “among eight distinguished individuals” nominated for honorary degrees.

The honor specifically recognizes his charitable initiatives and his positive impact across multiple fields.

The acclaimed artist launched the Stormzy Scholarship at Cambridge in 2018, initially providing financial support for two Black British students annually, covering tuition and living expenses.

The scholarship expanded significantly three years later when HSBC UK stepped in, committing to fund an additional 10 students each year.

To date, 55 students have benefited from the program, and the largest graduating class of Stormzy Scholars is expected in 2025.

Dubbed the “Stormzy Effect,” the scholarship has notably influenced a surge in applications from Black students across Britain, a demographic historically underrepresented at Cambridge.

In 2022 alone, the university admitted 141 Black students, marking a striking 131% increase since the scholarship’s inception in 2018.

The first two recipients of the Stormzy Scholarship graduated in 2021, each earning impressive upper-second-class honors.

Beyond academia, Stormzy has made substantial moves in the sports world.

He collaborated with Adidas to establish #Merky FC, an initiative to boost diversity in soccer by creating career opportunities for young Black individuals off the field.

In 2024, Stormzy and Adidas launched a new state-of-the-art multi-purpose facility, Merky FC HQ, in the rapper’s hometown.

Stormzy’s sports ventures also include ownership stakes in AFC Croydon, a non-league soccer club he acquired alongside soccer star Wilfried Zaha.

This upcoming Cambridge honor isn’t his first academic accolade. In June 2022, the University of Exeter awarded him an honorary degree, recognizing his “outstanding achievement in the field of higher education, philanthropy and widening participation.”

Alongside Stormzy, renowned political activist, philosopher and author Professor Angela Davis will also receive an honorary Doctorate in Letters from Cambridge.

The honorary degree ceremony at Cambridge University is scheduled for later this year.