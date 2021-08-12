Stormzy Immortalized in Madame Tussauds Waxwork

London’s Madame Tussauds has unveiled the latest star in their collection revealing a waxwork of London rapper Stormzy wearing an iconic stab vest.

The figure immortalizes Stormzy during his historic performance at the UK’s Glastonbury Festival. The waxwork is wearing a stab-proof vest emblazoned with a Union Jack flag. Guerilla artist Banksy designed the vest for the Grammy award winning rapper.

The outfit choice is significant, immortalizing one of the London rapper’s most career-defining moments. In 2019 the South London rapper became the first black British solo artist to headline the festival.

Stormzy on stage at Glastonbury Festival

Stormzy attended a special unveiling at the waxwork museum in front of family, friends, and young #Merky Books competition winners. The waxwork has been placed in its Culture zone to reflect his profound impact on British culture.

The grime artist said: “I can’t lie, it’s one of my proudest moments. At school, we’d go to Madame Tussauds London, where you’d see staple figures in entertainment, history, and culture. So, for me to be there, it feels mad. Seeing myself in 3D was probably the creepiest, sickest, scariest, strangest, most surreal thing ever, but I feel so honoured to have my own figure.”

Stormzy added: “It was the easiest decision ever to have my figure styled on my Glastonbury performance and I’m so proud to be going into the Culture zone.

Last month Stormzy announced he would be providing scholarships for another 30 students.